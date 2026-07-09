Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 26,725 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 206.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,686 shares of the casino operator's stock after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 148,196 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 79,641 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,446 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 411.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,208 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,566 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2,655.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 878,022 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $57,150,000 after acquiring an additional 846,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company's stock.

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Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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