Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 29,152 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,459 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock worth $333,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,916 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at $33,428,031. The trade was a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $124,672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,812,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,961,468.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $81.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.87. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $166.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWV shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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