Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,477 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,917 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 10,477 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in eBay by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 70.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 44,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 48.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $35,111,000 after buying an additional 154,465 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 26.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $24,250,000 after buying an additional 67,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,600.60. The trade was a 28.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 98,015 shares of company stock worth $10,749,186 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $119.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.eBay's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is 28.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital boosted their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $108.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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