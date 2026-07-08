Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 18,723 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,709 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting DoorDash

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Zacks Research raised DoorDash from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.20 and a beta of 1.78. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $166.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $3,374,979.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,896,549. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $410,563.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 81,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,599,006.04. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,534,308. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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