Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 20,416 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,168 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 20,416 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $82,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $203.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.03.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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