Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,640 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,388 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,150 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $537,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $176,478,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9,938.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,474 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $137,935,000 after purchasing an additional 684,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,491.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,604 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $96,005,000 after purchasing an additional 575,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 117.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 946,769 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $148,131,000 after purchasing an additional 511,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,109,100. The trade was a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $224.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $185.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.26 and a 1 year high of $236.62. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.The firm's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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