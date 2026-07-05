Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,202 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,551 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,202 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $19,573,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company's stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb is benefiting from a World Cup-related hosting boost, with the company offering $750 incentives to Americans to open their homes and hosts reportedly earning around $3,000 on average. That highlights strong short-term demand for its marketplace and could support investor sentiment around revenue growth. Article: Airbnb offered $750 to Americans to open up their homes during the World Cup—mostly women took it up and now they’re earning thousands

Airbnb is benefiting from a World Cup-related hosting boost, with the company offering $750 incentives to Americans to open their homes and hosts reportedly earning around $3,000 on average. That highlights strong short-term demand for its marketplace and could support investor sentiment around revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s comments that Airbnb can become an “Amazon for services” reinforce the company’s long-term growth story beyond home rentals, including hotels, car rentals, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and AI features. Article: Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)’s Chesky says App can become an ‘Amazon for services’

CEO Brian Chesky’s comments that Airbnb can become an “Amazon for services” reinforce the company’s long-term growth story beyond home rentals, including hotels, car rentals, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and AI features. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains supportive, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target to $160 and reiterating an Outperform rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside for Airbnb from travel demand and platform expansion.

Recent analyst commentary remains supportive, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target to $160 and reiterating an rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside for Airbnb from travel demand and platform expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb continues to attract broad investor attention, including comparisons with other travel and consumer stocks, but these pieces are mostly framing articles rather than direct catalysts for the shares. Article: Airbnb vs. MGM Resorts International: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Airbnb continues to attract broad investor attention, including comparisons with other travel and consumer stocks, but these pieces are mostly framing articles rather than direct catalysts for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling is the main caution signal: director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares, and director Kenneth Chenault sold 8,346 shares. Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment because they may be read as reduced confidence or a desire to lock in gains.

Heavy insider selling is the main caution signal: director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares, and director Kenneth Chenault sold 8,346 shares. Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment because they may be read as reduced confidence or a desire to lock in gains. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales from co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk add to the pressure, reinforcing concerns that recent gains may be meeting some profit-taking from company insiders.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $12,884,646.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,803,669.70. This trade represents a 87.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,708,753.58. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,339,621 shares of company stock valued at $322,629,605. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $148.93 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day moving average is $133.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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