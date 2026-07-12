Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,975 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 5,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,545 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FormFactor by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,146 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $60,495,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,451,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,729 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 536,448 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $424,172.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,268.77. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $793,531.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,025. The trade was a 54.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,587. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ FORM traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,938. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 135.08 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The company's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $118.00 price target on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded FormFactor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore raised FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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