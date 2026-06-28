Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,005 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 38,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $130,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,277 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 23,817 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $499.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $496.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard continues to attract investor interest as a trending stock, which can support shares by keeping attention on the company’s earnings and growth outlook. Article Title

Mastercard continues to attract investor interest as a trending stock, which can support shares by keeping attention on the company’s earnings and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard highlighted new travel-focused offerings, including its “Priceless Africa” experience, reinforcing its strategy to deepen consumer engagement and build higher-value travel spending across its network. Article Title

Mastercard highlighted new travel-focused offerings, including its “Priceless Africa” experience, reinforcing its strategy to deepen consumer engagement and build higher-value travel spending across its network. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and MarginEdge launched a commercial charge card for restaurants, a small but potentially useful expansion of Mastercard’s commercial payments footprint. Article Title

Mastercard and MarginEdge launched a commercial charge card for restaurants, a small but potentially useful expansion of Mastercard’s commercial payments footprint. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame Mastercard as a premium payments company tied to international expansion, but some articles also argue the stock remains expensive and has lagged over longer periods, which could temper enthusiasm. Article Title

Market commentary continues to frame Mastercard as a premium payments company tied to international expansion, but some articles also argue the stock remains expensive and has lagged over longer periods, which could temper enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Additional pieces focused on broad “what to know” coverage and consumer trends, but did not report a major new catalyst that would materially change Mastercard’s near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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