Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,685,063 Shares of BioAge Labs, Inc. $BIOA

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA - Free Report) by 411.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,094,270 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,685,063 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.71% of BioAge Labs worth $36,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIOA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioAge Labs by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 171,426 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioAge Labs in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BioAge Labs by 324.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 226,789 shares of the company's stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 173,388 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in BioAge Labs by 85.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIOA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on BioAge Labs from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BioAge Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioAge Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIOA

BioAge Labs Price Performance

BIOA opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. BioAge Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $401.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.19. BioAge Labs had a negative net margin of 871.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioAge Labs, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioAge Labs Company Profile

BioAge Labs NASDAQ: BIOA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

Further Reading

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