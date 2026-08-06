Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 406,564 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) by 387.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,502 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 406,564 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $171,681,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $36,786,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 851.8% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 3,568,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,818,000 after buying an additional 3,193,626 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,609,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,331,000 after buying an additional 2,282,151 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,497,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,683,000 after buying an additional 2,199,000 shares during the period.

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Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 15,050.32% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $764.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.60.

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Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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