Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 87,281 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,881 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 87,281 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.53. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $66.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.01. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.97 per share, with a total value of $60,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,539.30. This represents a 1.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Darling Ingredients

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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