Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,577 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 315,779 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.31% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $44,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 517,233 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $63,164,000 after acquiring an additional 165,122 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.9% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 156,165 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $19,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 79.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $132.80 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day moving average is $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $149.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: MAA forecast 2026 core AFFO of $7.38 to $7.62 per share, with the midpoint slightly above the FactSet consensus of $7.42. Improving lease trends and a steady development pipeline suggest operations may be stabilizing. 2026 Core AFFO Guidance

MAA forecast 2026 core AFFO of $7.38 to $7.62 per share, with the midpoint slightly above the FactSet consensus of $7.42. Improving lease trends and a steady development pipeline suggest operations may be stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased, while the company’s development pipeline and leasing commentary provide longer-term support for growth. Q2 Core FFO and Revenue Report

Second-quarter revenue increased, while the company’s development pipeline and leasing commentary provide longer-term support for growth. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler lowered its price target from $143 to $140 and maintained a “neutral” rating. The revised target still implies moderate upside from the reference price, but the cut signals limited near-term conviction. Piper Sandler Price Target Update

Piper Sandler lowered its price target from $143 to $140 and maintained a “neutral” rating. The revised target still implies moderate upside from the reference price, but the cut signals limited near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter core FFO was reported at $2.08 per share, below the $2.15 earned a year earlier. Reports also indicated that same-store NOI declined, reflecting pressure on apartment operating performance. Q2 FFO and Same-Store NOI Report

Second-quarter core FFO was reported at $2.08 per share, below the $2.15 earned a year earlier. Reports also indicated that same-store NOI declined, reflecting pressure on apartment operating performance. Negative Sentiment: The combination of declining FFO, lower same-store NOI guidance and cautious analyst commentary is keeping pressure on MAA, despite management’s expectation that leasing conditions will improve. MAA Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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