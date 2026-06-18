Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,376,088 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 215,659 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.45% of Clean Harbors worth $557,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $287.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.03. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.34 and a fifty-two week high of $316.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CLH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Clean Harbors from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $309.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

See Also

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