Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.23 Billion Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,017,309 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,519,381 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.74% of SS&C Technologies worth $1,225,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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