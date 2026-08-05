Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Via Transportation Inc. $VIA

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA - Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,589 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 252,381 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.05% of Via Transportation worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Via Transportation during the third quarter worth $93,662,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Via Transportation by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,140,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $39,965,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Via Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $14,233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,317,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Via Transportation

In related news, CEO Daniel Ramot acquired 3,571 shares of Via Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $49,994.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,420,957 shares in the company, valued at $33,893,398. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nechemia Jacob Peres bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,434 shares in the company, valued at $447,379.80. This trade represents a 460.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,904 shares of company stock worth $467,289. Insiders own 39.28% of the company's stock.

Via Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Via Transportation stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Via Transportation Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $56.31. The stock's 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIA. Raymond James Financial set a $19.00 price target on Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Via Transportation from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $25.00 price target on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Via Transportation from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.10.

View Our Latest Report on VIA

More Via Transportation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Via Transportation this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Portnoy, Robbins Geller, and others, reminded investors that August 10, 2026 is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in litigation involving shares issued in or traceable to Via’s September 2025 IPO. The announcements may be increasing trading attention and volatility but do not represent a new company announcement. Faruqi & Faruqi deadline alert

Several law firms, including Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Portnoy, Robbins Geller, and others, reminded investors that August 10, 2026 is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in litigation involving shares issued in or traceable to Via’s September 2025 IPO. The announcements may be increasing trading attention and volatility but do not represent a new company announcement. Negative Sentiment: The class-action claims allege Via’s IPO registration statement and prospectus failed to disclose material adverse information. Specific allegations include customers being added faster than they generated revenue, causing annual recurring revenue per customer to decline for the first time in eight quarters, and regulatory issues in Germany that could hinder Via’s “land and expand” strategy. Holzer & Holzer class-action alert

The class-action claims allege Via’s IPO registration statement and prospectus failed to disclose material adverse information. Specific allegations include customers being added faster than they generated revenue, causing annual recurring revenue per customer to decline for the first time in eight quarters, and regulatory issues in Germany that could hinder Via’s “land and expand” strategy. Negative Sentiment: Repeated notices from plaintiffs’ firms highlight alleged securities-law violations and investor losses, potentially creating legal costs, reputational pressure, and uncertainty around Via’s previously disclosed growth obstacles. The allegations remain unproven, and the releases provide no indication of a settlement, judgment, or definitive financial liability. Pomerantz investor alert

About Via Transportation

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

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