Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $13.18 Million Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN - Free Report) by 849.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,096 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 234,498 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,542,293 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,301,914,000 after acquiring an additional 212,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,177,835 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $700,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,916,979 shares of the energy company's stock worth $509,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,131 shares of the energy company's stock worth $483,475,000 after purchasing an additional 235,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 8,850,790 shares of the energy company's stock worth $324,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $67.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.3%

DVN opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $52.71. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Devon Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Devon Energy's dividend payout ratio is 35.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 24,342 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,149,185.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 130,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,162,793.40. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 70,029 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $3,267,553.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 428,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,991,570.32. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,258,059. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company's stock.

Devon Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Devon reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share, above the $1.40 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $7.42 billion versus expectations of $6.01 billion. Revenue increased 73.1% year over year, and earnings rose from $0.84 per share in the prior-year quarter. Devon Energy Reports Strong Q2 CY2026

Devon reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share, above the $1.40 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $7.42 billion versus expectations of $6.01 billion. Revenue increased 73.1% year over year, and earnings rose from $0.84 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and shareholder returns were robust. The company reported $3.7 billion in operating cash flow and $1.7 billion in adjusted free cash flow, returning $1.063 billion through dividends, buybacks and debt reduction. The board also approved a 33% increase in the fixed quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share. Devon Energy Reports Second-Quarter Profit

The company reported $3.7 billion in operating cash flow and $1.7 billion in adjusted free cash flow, returning $1.063 billion through dividends, buybacks and debt reduction. The board also approved a 33% increase in the fixed quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share. Positive Sentiment: Production and forward guidance were constructive. Second-quarter oil production averaged 503,000 barrels per day, at the high end of guidance. Devon expects third-quarter production of 1.66 million to 1.69 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, reflecting the expanded post-merger operating base. Capital spending was also 2% below the guidance midpoint.

Second-quarter oil production averaged 503,000 barrels per day, at the high end of guidance. Devon expects third-quarter production of 1.66 million to 1.69 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, reflecting the expanded post-merger operating base. Capital spending was also 2% below the guidance midpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Devon announced the acquisition of 16,300 net acres in the Delaware Basin for $2.6 billion. The move could strengthen its long-term growth inventory, although investors will assess the purchase price and integration following the Coterra merger.

Devon announced the acquisition of 16,300 net acres in the Delaware Basin for $2.6 billion. The move could strengthen its long-term growth inventory, although investors will assess the purchase price and integration following the Coterra merger. Neutral Sentiment: Devon and HXMX will present research showing that AI-based geological interpretation matched expert geoscientists in a Williston Basin study. The potential efficiency benefits are encouraging, but the presentation is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. HXMX AI and Devon Energy Study

Devon and HXMX will present research showing that AI-based geological interpretation matched expert geoscientists in a Williston Basin study. The potential efficiency benefits are encouraging, but the presentation is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Two Devon executives reported open-market share sales during the past six months. These transactions are relatively small compared with the company’s market value, but they may add a modest negative signal for sentiment.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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