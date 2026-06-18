Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.55 Billion Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,817,606 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 95,310 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.97% of Danaher worth $1,548,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,106,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 543.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $574,351,000 after buying an additional 2,455,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,056 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $991,923,000 after buying an additional 2,216,789 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,654,666 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,319,354,000 after buying an additional 1,689,020 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,177,386,000 after buying an additional 1,487,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.61.

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Danaher Stock Down 1.9%

Danaher stock opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.93 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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