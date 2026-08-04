Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $19.50 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,223 shares of the bank's stock after selling 6,261,957 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $19,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,554 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,119,806 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,087,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,072 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,045 shares of the bank's stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 410,173 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,931,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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