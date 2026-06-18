Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.82 Billion Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,539,366 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,148,698 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.3% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.51% of Oracle worth $2,815,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in Oracle by 882.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $972,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 333.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $183.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock's fifty day moving average is $187.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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