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Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $29.07 Million Stock Position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. $TENX

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Tenax Therapeutics logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Janus Henderson increased its Tenax Therapeutics stake by 989.3% in the first quarter, acquiring 1.65 million additional shares. Its 1.82 million-share position was worth approximately $29.1 million, representing 10.56% of the company.
  • Tenax shares opened at $13.70, with a market capitalization of about $363 million and a 52-week range of $5.78 to $19.40. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.35 per share, beating the $0.38 loss analysts expected.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with one Strong Buy, seven Buy, and one Sell rating. The consensus rating is Moderate Buy, with an average price target of $37.67.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX - Free Report) by 989.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,648,808 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 10.56% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $29,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $363.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenax Therapeutics from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TENX

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing drug delivery technologies designed to improve pain management in acute care settings. The company's proprietary platform leverages biodegradable polymer matrices to create sustained-release formulations of local anesthetics, aiming to extend the duration of pain relief while reducing reliance on opioid medications.

Tenax's lead development programs focus on injectable formulations intended for infiltration and peripheral nerve block applications, with the goal of providing longer-lasting analgesia following surgical and procedural interventions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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