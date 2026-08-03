Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $31.77 Million Holdings in Criteo S.A. $CRTO

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769,644 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 77,145 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.55% of Criteo worth $31,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Criteo by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,446 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Criteo by 1,376.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Criteo by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,052.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 431,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,367,855.74. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRTO

Criteo Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $21.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.29. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $424.64 million for the quarter. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo's platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo's offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

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