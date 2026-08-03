Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $34.99 Million Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,609 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 214,958 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Nova worth $34,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVMI. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Nova in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Nova by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Nova by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 54,473 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $23,657,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nova by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of Nova stock opened at $390.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.04. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $232.73 and a 12-month high of $615.99.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Nova's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nova

In other Nova news, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,504 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.48, for a total transaction of $781,297.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,892.64. This represents a 18.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yaniv Garty sold 426 shares of Nova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total transaction of $219,172.74. Following the sale, the director owned 2,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,530.62. This represents a 17.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,798 shares of company stock worth $4,125,266. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $556.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVMI

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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