Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $37.20 Million Stock Holdings in Bullish $BLSH

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,216 shares of the company's stock after selling 197,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.69% of Bullish worth $37,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bullish alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLSH. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bullish during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullish in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bullish in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bullish by 13.5% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bullish by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Bullish

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Farley sold 80,000 shares of Bullish stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $3,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bullish Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BLSH opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -3.34. Bullish has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Bullish had a negative net margin of 314.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $92.83 million for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bullish will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bullish in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bullish from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Bullish in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bullish from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bullish in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bullish

Key Headlines Impacting Bullish

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bullish will release its second-quarter 2026 results on August 13 before hosting an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. The scheduled event gives investors a near-term catalyst to assess trading volumes, revenue growth, profitability and management’s outlook. Bullish to announce second quarter 2026 financial results

Bullish will release its second-quarter 2026 results on August 13 before hosting an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. The scheduled event gives investors a near-term catalyst to assess trading volumes, revenue growth, profitability and management’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company disclosed approximately 159.6 million fully diluted shares based on the June 30 closing price, versus 160.7 million shares calculated using the second-quarter average price. The release also highlighted Bullish Exchange, its MiCAR-regulated European operations and CoinDesk, but offered no preliminary Q2 financial figures or forecast. Bullish Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

The company disclosed approximately 159.6 million fully diluted shares based on the June 30 closing price, versus 160.7 million shares calculated using the second-quarter average price. The release also highlighted Bullish Exchange, its MiCAR-regulated European operations and CoinDesk, but offered no preliminary Q2 financial figures or forecast. Negative Sentiment: Ark Invest reportedly trimmed its positions in Bullish along with other crypto-related holdings, adding to potential supply pressure and signaling reduced exposure from a notable thematic investor. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest trims crypto-related holdings

Ark Invest reportedly trimmed its positions in Bullish along with other crypto-related holdings, adding to potential supply pressure and signaling reduced exposure from a notable thematic investor. Negative Sentiment: Quiver’s data shows Bullish CEO Thomas Farley made nine open-market sales totaling about 160,494 shares over the past six months, with no reported purchases. This insider-selling pattern may weigh on sentiment, although the transactions do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s fundamentals.

Quiver’s data shows Bullish CEO Thomas Farley made nine open-market sales totaling about 160,494 shares over the past six months, with no reported purchases. This insider-selling pattern may weigh on sentiment, although the transactions do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The company’s previous reported quarter showed strong year-over-year revenue growth but missed the consensus earnings estimate and posted a deeply negative net margin. Investors may therefore be looking for evidence that growth is translating into sustainable profitability when Q2 results are released.

About Bullish

Bullish NYSE: BLSH is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm's stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bullish, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bullish wasn't on the list.

While Bullish currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here