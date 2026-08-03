Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $38.31 Million Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040,461 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 291,375 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.20% of Coeur Mining worth $38,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 173,349 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 102,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,502,645 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $222,922,000 after buying an additional 6,012,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $128,389,000. Electrum Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $8,582,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $2,295,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 77,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,994.40. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.59 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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