Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $509.41 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,430,270 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 380,204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.63% of Ingersoll Rand worth $509,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:IR opened at $77.08 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $92.75.

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About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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