Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $613.01 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518,792 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.96% of PTC worth $613,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,905,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,028,822,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,540 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $619,901,000 after buying an additional 71,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PTC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $526,994,000 after buying an additional 41,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,399,000. Finally, Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 10.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,586,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $321,990,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Wall Street Zen raised PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company's fifty day moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day moving average is $153.78.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.PTC's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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