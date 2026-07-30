Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $641.76 Million Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,945,813 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 880,505 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 11.39% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $641,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 811,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,947,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,497 shares of the company's stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,156,627.25. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,721 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $373,680. This trade represents a 46.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,315 shares of company stock worth $6,991,928. 8.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CLSA set a $146.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($12.68). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 140.24%.The business had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mirum Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mirum Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here