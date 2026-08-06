Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in Denison Mine Corp $DNN

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN - Free Report) TSE: DML by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,882,979 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 446,999 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.21% of Denison Mine worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Denison Mine in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mine in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mine during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company's stock.

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Denison Mine Stock Up 3.7%

DNN stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. Denison Mine Corp has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Denison Mine in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Denison Mine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mine currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.38.

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Denison Mine Profile

Denison Mines Corp. NYSEAMERICAN: DNN is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company's core business is the discovery, evaluation and advancement of high-grade uranium projects that can supply fuel for the global nuclear power industry.

Denison's flagship asset is the 66.9%-owned Wheeler River Project, one of the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. In addition to Wheeler River, Denison holds interests in several other exploration properties across northern Saskatchewan and maintains a strategic partnership in the McClean Lake uranium mill, providing it with downstream processing capabilities for future production.

Founded in 1974, Denison Mines has accumulated decades of geological expertise in one of the world's most prolific uranium districts.

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