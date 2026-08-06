Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.71 Million Holdings in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Free Report) by 708.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,883 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,773 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.31% of V2X worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in V2X by 842.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,517 shares of the company's stock worth $46,676,000 after purchasing an additional 718,225 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in V2X by 5,323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 553,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,139,000 after buying an additional 543,034 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in V2X by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,429,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,964,000 after buying an additional 539,209 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth $25,685,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in V2X by 727.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,863 shares of the company's stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 410,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about V2X

Here are the key news stories impacting V2X this week:

Positive Sentiment: V2X won an $87 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy to improve the performance and mission readiness of SUU-79 pylons used on F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft. The award reinforces V2X’s position in military aviation sustainment. V2X Wins $87 Million Contract Supporting F/A-18 Mission Readiness

V2X won an firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy to improve the performance and mission readiness of SUU-79 pylons used on F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft. The award reinforces V2X’s position in military aviation sustainment. Positive Sentiment: The company also secured a U.S. Air Force C-12 sustainment contract with a ceiling value of $500 million , extending its logistics-support work through 2031. Although an IDIQ ceiling is not guaranteed revenue, the award improves backlog visibility and supports long-term defense-sector growth. V2X Awarded $500 Million U.S. Air Force C-12 Sustainment Contract

The company also secured a U.S. Air Force C-12 sustainment contract with a ceiling value of , extending its logistics-support work through 2031. Although an IDIQ ceiling is not guaranteed revenue, the award improves backlog visibility and supports long-term defense-sector growth. Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.16 from $5.95 and lifted its fourth-quarter forecast to $1.58 from $1.54, while maintaining an “Outperform” rating. The revisions align with consensus expectations and indicate improving confidence in earnings execution.

Noble Financial raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to and lifted its fourth-quarter forecast to $1.58 from $1.54, while maintaining an “Outperform” rating. The revisions align with consensus expectations and indicate improving confidence in earnings execution. Positive Sentiment: V2X’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.64 versus $1.44 expected and revenue of $1.26 billion versus $1.21 billion expected. Revenue increased 16.5% year over year, and full-year guidance remains $5.90-$6.30 in EPS.

V2X’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.64 versus $1.44 expected and revenue of $1.26 billion versus $1.21 billion expected. Revenue increased 16.5% year over year, and full-year guidance remains $5.90-$6.30 in EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $90 from $80 but retained an “Equal Weight” rating, suggesting greater valuation upside without a strong bullish recommendation.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $90 from $80 but retained an “Equal Weight” rating, suggesting greater valuation upside without a strong bullish recommendation. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded V2X on valuation after the stock’s major rally. Its $94 price target remains above the market, but the downgrade may encourage profit-taking and is likely contributing to near-term pressure on the shares. V2X downgraded at Baird on valuation after major rally

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of V2X from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of V2X from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of V2X from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of V2X from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.90.

View Our Latest Report on V2X

V2X Trading Down 1.1%

VVX opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.300 EPS. Analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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