Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,503 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 276,369 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Celsius worth $37,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Celsius by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59,639 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $887,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of Celsius and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Celsius from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz bought 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,753,407.34. This represents a 3.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,526,174.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Further Reading

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