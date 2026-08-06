Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,923 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 19.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 235.8% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 94,081 shares of the company's stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 66,068 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,128,546 shares of the company's stock worth $176,168,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.52%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Carrier Global's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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