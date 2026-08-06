Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 426,632 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) by 1,561.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,952 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 426,632 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.66% of Energizer worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENR. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,923 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in Energizer by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 41,166 shares of the company's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Energizer by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 50,480 shares of the company's stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its position in Energizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 34,246 shares of the company's stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Energizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal third-quarter net sales rose 1.2% year over year to $734.1 million, exceeding analysts’ expectations of approximately $720.3 million. Organic sales increased 2.7%, suggesting underlying demand remained positive despite a slower battery and consumer-products market. Energizer fiscal 2026 third-quarter results

Fiscal third-quarter net sales rose 1.2% year over year to $734.1 million, exceeding analysts’ expectations of approximately $720.3 million. Organic sales increased 2.7%, suggesting underlying demand remained positive despite a slower battery and consumer-products market. Positive Sentiment: Energizer maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $3.60, slightly above the current consensus estimate of $3.51. Management also reiterated its expectation that full-year adjusted EPS and EBITDA will be at the low end of their previously issued ranges, reducing the risk of a larger forecast cut. Energizer earnings and revenue results

Energizer maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $3.60, slightly above the current consensus estimate of $3.51. Management also reiterated its expectation that full-year adjusted EPS and EBITDA will be at the low end of their previously issued ranges, reducing the risk of a larger forecast cut. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q3 results and earnings call highlighted organic growth amid a broader category slowdown. Investors are weighing resilient sales against weaker profitability and the need for continued cost management. Energizer Q3 2026 earnings call transcript

The company’s Q3 results and earnings call highlighted organic growth amid a broader category slowdown. Investors are weighing resilient sales against weaker profitability and the need for continued cost management. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted Q3 EPS of $0.75 missed the consensus estimate of $0.83–$0.86 and declined from $1.13 a year earlier; reported GAAP EPS was $0.58. Gross margin was 38.2%, or 39.2% on an adjusted basis, as unfavorable product mix and margin compression offset sales growth. Energizer Q3 earnings miss

Adjusted Q3 EPS of $0.75 missed the consensus estimate of $0.83–$0.86 and declined from $1.13 a year earlier; reported GAAP EPS was $0.58. Gross margin was 38.2%, or 39.2% on an adjusted basis, as unfavorable product mix and margin compression offset sales growth. Negative Sentiment: Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.25–$1.35 was below the $1.42 analyst consensus, while the fiscal-year organic sales outlook was lowered. These factors indicate that profitability and near-term growth remain pressured even though the full-year EPS target stayed above consensus. Energizer fiscal outlook

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $18.00 target price on Energizer in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "negative" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $21.50.

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Energizer Trading Up 4.8%

ENR opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $30.29.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). Energizer had a return on equity of 122.63% and a net margin of 2.73%.The business had revenue of $734.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Energizer's payout ratio is 43.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 60,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,940,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,785,000. This trade represents a 0.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 538,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,406,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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