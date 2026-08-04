Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 890,754 Septerna, Inc. $SEPN

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 890,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,334,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.98% of Septerna as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Septerna by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,715,129 shares of the company's stock worth $75,698,000 after buying an additional 1,260,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Septerna by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,518,757 shares of the company's stock worth $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 104,394 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Septerna by 38.9% during the third quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,491 shares of the company's stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 329,264 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Septerna by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 732,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 112,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Septerna by 13.0% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 610,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 70,355 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Long sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $114,521.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 96,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,716.32. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 2,178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $76,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,897.74. This represents a 73.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,391. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Septerna in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Septerna from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Septerna from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Septerna from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.89.

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Septerna Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ SEPN opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. Septerna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million. Septerna had a negative return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. Equities analysts expect that Septerna, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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