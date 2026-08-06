Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII - Free Report) by 393.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,255 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 173,237 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.22% of Oceaneering International worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,458 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,299 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In related news, CEO Roderick A. Larson sold 5,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $191,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 397,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,203,867.33. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 12,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $593,263.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,537.96. This represents a 35.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,901 shares of company stock worth $985,554. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 4.2%

OII opened at $48.29 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OII shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oceaneering International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oceaneering International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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