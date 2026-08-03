Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 428,398 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.41% of CubeSmart worth $33,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CubeSmart alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 944.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,091 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CubeSmart

Here are the key news stories impacting CubeSmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: CubeSmart raised its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to $2.54-$2.60 per share. The midpoint is close to the $2.58 analyst consensus and signals continued confidence in operating performance. CubeSmart Raises 2026 Guidance After Solid Quarter

CubeSmart raised its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to $2.54-$2.60 per share. The midpoint is close to the $2.58 analyst consensus and signals continued confidence in operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue reached $286.5 million, exceeding analysts’ $281.1 million estimate and increasing 1.5% year over year. The revenue beat likely helped offset concerns about weaker per-share results. CubeSmart Second-Quarter Earnings

Second-quarter revenue reached $286.5 million, exceeding analysts’ $281.1 million estimate and increasing 1.5% year over year. The revenue beat likely helped offset concerns about weaker per-share results. Positive Sentiment: Management projected third-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.64-$0.66 per share, broadly in line with the $0.65 consensus estimate, suggesting results are expected to remain stable. CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management projected third-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.64-$0.66 per share, broadly in line with the $0.65 consensus estimate, suggesting results are expected to remain stable. Neutral Sentiment: Net income attributable to common shareholders was $89.6 million. The company’s outlook and revenue performance provided a constructive signal, but operating growth remained modest. CubeSmart Q2 2026 Earnings

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $89.6 million. The company’s outlook and revenue performance provided a constructive signal, but operating growth remained modest. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter FFO was $0.63 per share, below the $0.64 consensus and down from $0.65 a year earlier. Reported EPS of $0.39 also missed the $0.64 analyst estimate, creating a potential headwind for the stock. CubeSmart Q2 FFO Miss Estimates

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CubeSmart from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 29.41%.The firm had revenue of $286.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. CubeSmart's payout ratio is 146.21%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CubeSmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CubeSmart wasn't on the list.

While CubeSmart currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here