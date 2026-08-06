Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 204,153 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,586 shares of the software company's stock after selling 204,153 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 52,649 shares of the software company's stock valued at $15,585,000 after buying an additional 37,449 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Autodesk by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 385,572 shares of the software company's stock worth $92,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the software company's stock worth $65,248,000 after acquiring an additional 167,064 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,229,946 shares of the software company's stock valued at $364,076,000 after acquiring an additional 273,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 532,504 shares of the software company's stock valued at $157,627,000 after acquiring an additional 169,099 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.40.

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Autodesk Trading Up 1.2%

ADSK stock opened at $240.03 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.50 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $214.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $756,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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