Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 62,806 Shares of Enovis Corporation $ENOV

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,720 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.65% of Enovis worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enovis alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enovis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,971,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,201 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at about $83,435,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Enovis by 70.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,776,715 shares of the company's stock worth $40,420,000 after buying an additional 732,917 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,277 shares of the company's stock worth $39,621,000 after buying an additional 46,289 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 287,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENOV has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Enovis from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enovis from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENOV

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Oliver Engert purchased 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 51,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,780.80. This trade represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,084. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enovis Stock Performance

Enovis stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. Enovis Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 49.92%.The business had revenue of $589.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovis Corporation will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Profile

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Enovis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enovis wasn't on the list.

While Enovis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here