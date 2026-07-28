JAT Capital Mgmt LP Purchases New Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,835 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating for the company. Northland Securities cut Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of INTC opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $460.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here