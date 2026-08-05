Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Stake Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 99,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.62% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $191,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jazz reported record second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 15.5% year over year and ahead of the roughly $1.11 billion consensus estimate. Growth was led by Xywav, whose revenue increased 13%, and Epidiolex, which rose 16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Jazz reported record second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 15.5% year over year and ahead of the roughly $1.11 billion consensus estimate. Growth was led by Xywav, whose revenue increased 13%, and Epidiolex, which rose 16%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $4.60 billion-$4.75 billion, above the $4.5 billion analyst consensus. Management cited continued execution across its commercial portfolio and expects full-year sales momentum to remain strong. Jazz forecasts 2026 revenue and prepares for zanidatamab PDUFA

The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $4.60 billion-$4.75 billion, above the $4.5 billion analyst consensus. Management cited continued execution across its commercial portfolio and expects full-year sales momentum to remain strong. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised their price targets and maintained bullish ratings: Needham lifted its target to $292 with a “buy” rating, while Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird raised targets to $280 with “overweight” and “outperform” ratings, respectively. JPMorgan also increased its target to $276 and kept an “overweight” rating.

Multiple firms raised their price targets and maintained bullish ratings: Needham lifted its target to $292 with a “buy” rating, while Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird raised targets to $280 with “overweight” and “outperform” ratings, respectively. JPMorgan also increased its target to $276 and kept an “overweight” rating. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also watching the August 25 FDA decision date for zanidatamab (Ziihera) in first-line HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. Jazz says it is prepared for an immediate launch following approval, creating a potentially significant new growth driver.

Investors are also watching the August 25 FDA decision date for zanidatamab (Ziihera) in first-line HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. Jazz says it is prepared for an immediate launch following approval, creating a potentially significant new growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was $5.71, below estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.18, although this represented a substantial improvement from a loss of $8.25 per share a year earlier. The revenue beat and raised outlook appear to have outweighed the earnings shortfall.

Adjusted EPS was $5.71, below estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.18, although this represented a substantial improvement from a loss of $8.25 per share a year earlier. The revenue beat and raised outlook appear to have outweighed the earnings shortfall. Negative Sentiment: Jazz plans to withdraw Zepzelca from the FDA’s accelerated-approval pathway for second-line small-cell lung cancer, removing a treatment indication and potentially limiting the drug’s commercial opportunity.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $261.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,074.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.18 by ($0.47). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.25) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,209. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $1,442,820.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 366,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,176,020.54. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,906. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $272.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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