J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,146 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $26,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 703 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.13, for a total value of $200,446.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $225,252.70. The trade was a 47.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,847 shares of company stock worth $4,162,861 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $277.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.90. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $299.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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