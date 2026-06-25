J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,907 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 798 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $269.06 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $293.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total value of $516,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,752.80. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total value of $2,002,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,281,125.62. The trade was a 24.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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