J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,372 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.23% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $45,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,843 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $258,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $200,587,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75,567.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006,377 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $195,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,047 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 338.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 823,089 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,377 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $145,245,000 after purchasing an additional 546,880 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $239.87.

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Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $426,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,362.81. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total value of $1,017,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,045.04. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $285.83 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $267.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $294.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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