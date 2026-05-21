J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,701 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,643 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,661 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $64,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company's stock.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $262.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.65. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $264.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total value of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,045.04. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $254,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,973,462.52. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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