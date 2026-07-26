Jbs N.V. $JBS Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS - Free Report) by 117.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,687,775 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,147,304 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.99% of JBS worth $138,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNDES Participacoes S.A. acquired a new position in JBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,874,074,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,945,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,175,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBS by 23,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,583,073 shares of the company's stock worth $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555,634 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,109,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on JBS in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JBS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JBS from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho raised JBS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of JBS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $18.75.

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JBS Price Performance

Shares of JBS stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.73. Jbs N.V. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). JBS had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jbs N.V. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JBS

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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