Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,128,195 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) by 8,678.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,195 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,128,195 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines comprises approximately 0.5% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Revolution Medicines worth $90,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVMD. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,556,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,087,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,972 shares during the period. Nextech Invest Ltd. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $44,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,719,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,331,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,792 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $156.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.83) by ($0.46). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $273,868.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,485,933.76. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total value of $18,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 276,698 shares in the company, valued at $41,529,602.82. This trade represents a 30.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,592 shares of company stock valued at $24,499,532. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVMD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVMD

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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