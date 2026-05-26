Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 666.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 40,256 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $831,123,000 after buying an additional 4,195,862 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5,759.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,357,805 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $210,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,394,620,000 after acquiring an additional 854,828 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 961,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $166,159,000 after acquiring an additional 819,982 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,967,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $517,345,000 after acquiring an additional 596,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1%

DLR opened at $192.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.99 and a 200 day moving average of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Digital Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.89.

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About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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