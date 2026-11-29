State Street Corp cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF - Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832,157 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,096,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.56% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $220,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 77.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial set a $50.00 price objective on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.2%

JEF stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $66.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group's payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company whose principal business is investment banking and capital markets, conducted through its Jefferies business. Services include advising companies on mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, underwriting securities, and facilitating trading and research across markets. The company also engages in asset management and merchant banking, investing in and managing businesses and financial assets. Jefferies serves corporate, institutional, government and other clients across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

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