Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF - Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481,438 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 660,306 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.78% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $67,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,437 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 77.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Capital One Financial set a $50.00 price objective on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.29.

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Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.2%

JEF opened at $40.71 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $66.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Jefferies Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company whose principal business is investment banking and capital markets, conducted through its Jefferies business. Services include advising companies on mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, underwriting securities, and facilitating trading and research across markets. The company also engages in asset management and merchant banking, investing in and managing businesses and financial assets. Jefferies serves corporate, institutional, government and other clients across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

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