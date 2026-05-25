Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 96,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $8,209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $196.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $198.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

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Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,607,462.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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